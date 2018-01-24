 

Botswana police release Grace Mugabe supercars impounded after freak accident

2018-01-24 06:00
Grace Mugabe (Picture: AP)

Grace Mugabe (Picture: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gaborone - Three luxury cars belonging to the Mugabe family were briefly detained in Botswana after the vehicles were involved in a crash as they were driven out of Zimbabwe, police said on Tuesday.

The Rolls Royce Ghost, a red Porsche and a Range Rover were damaged when the convoy - led by former first lady Grace Mugabe's son - slowed down to avoid cattle crossing the road.

The vehicles were hit by a Toyota Corolla near the village of Artesia, 80km northeast of the capital Gaborone, in the nighttime accident on Friday, police said.

"We kept the vehicles for few hours at the police station and they were released to the owners on Saturday morning," superintendent Wazha Zambezi told AFP.

"We always keep the vehicles involved in accidents and those three cars were not an exception."

Grace Mugabe has not been seen in public since her husband Robert Mugabe was ousted from power in November after a military intervention that ended his 37-year reign.

The Chronicle, a state-owned newspaper in Zimbabwe, reported this week that Grace's son Russell Goreraza had been stopped at the border for several hours as he drove into Botswana.

The cars were suspected of being used to smuggle cash and other valuables out of Zimbabwe after Mugabe's fall.

They were released after several hours of searches and when Goreraza produced documents proving that Grace had granted him permission to drive her Rolls Royce to Botswana and South Africa.

The paper reported that Goreraza said he was driving to South Africa to have the cars serviced.

Goreraza is Grace's son from her first marriage. She also has two sons and a daughter with Robert Mugabe, 93.

Grace, who is 41 younger than her husband, was widely criticised for her extravagance and lavish shopping sprees as the Zimbabwean economy collapsed under Mugabe's authoritarian rule.


Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  grace mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tanzania arrests pregnant schoolgirls to help catch the men

42 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
State capture probe: People of SA deserve proper investigation
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 23 2018-01-23 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 