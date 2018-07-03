 

Zimbabwe police make 2 arrests over election rally blast

2018-07-03 17:37
The scene after the blast. (File, AFP)

The scene after the blast. (File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwe police said on Tuesday they had arrested two suspects over the grenade blast at an election rally that killed two people and narrowly missed President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Police chief Godwin Matanga said investigations were continuing over the explosion in the country's second largest city of Bulawayo on June 23.

"I would like to applaud the level of cooperation and support that the joint investigation team has so far received, culminating in two suspects being accounted for," Matanga said while addressing police officers in Bulawayo.

"We will never rest until all those behind this heinous act have been accounted for and have their day in court."

Matanga declined to take questions from journalists or give further details.

Last week two suspects who were in police custody on alleged terrorism and banditry charges failed to appear in court and were reportedly later released without charge.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER 

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Police and security agencies have released few details about the investigation.

Mnangagwa, who took power from veteran leader Robert Mugabe after a brief military takeover, has accused aggrieved supporters of Mugabe's wife Grace of being behind the attack.

About 50 people were injured in the blast, which exploded as Mnangagwa left the podium after addressing supporters of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Mnangagwa is facing off against main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, 40, from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, in a presidential race that has 23 candidates.

Previous elections under Mugabe were marred by violence, intimidation and fraud.

Read more on:    emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cameroon parliamentary elections postponed

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Polite' robbers strip couple of R1.2m in Rolex watches and jewellery
 

10 things you owe your pet

There’s more to it than just going to the pet shop and getting a puppy or a kitten. You are responsible for your pet’s health, wellbeing and safety.

 

Paws

Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
We think every company should have pawternity leave!
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 