Bring back the cash: Only $250 million returned to Zim in post-Mugabe amnesty

Harare - Only $250 million has been returned to Zimbabwe
under an amnesty granted to those who siphoned money out of the country
illegally for years, President Emmerson Mnangagwa says.
The money returned is thought to be a fraction of the total
figure of $1.3 billion the authorities say was taken out during the
rule of longtime leader Robert Mugabe, who was persuaded to step down last
November.
Offenders were given three months from December 1 to return
money with no questions asked. So far 105 have complied with the amnesty. But
that’s only a fraction of the 1 166 cases the authorities know about, Mnangagwa
said in a statement.
Those who haven’t returned the cash have now been given an
extra two weeks.
"The Reserve Bank has requested for additional time to
validate and finalise the Amnesty process before Government proceeds to name
and shame those who did not take heed of the Amnesty and proceed to take legal
action against such cases," he added.
He said the names of those who didn't comply with the
extended amnesty would be published on March 19.