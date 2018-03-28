 

Broke Air Zimbabwe on brink of collapse - report

2018-03-28 08:30

Zimbabwe's state owned airline was reportedly financially struggling and was barely managing to ferry its passengers to various destination in and outside of the southern African country.

Air Zimbabwe was once highly-regarded, flying its planes to several international destinations.

But after years of mismanagement, which saw its planes frequently commandeered for ex-president Robert Mugabe's personal use, the airline is no longer viable.

It has been hit hard by the emergence of low cost airlines serving local and regional routes.

According to Daily News, well-placed sources have said that the airline was now only operating three aircraft for its domestic and regional routes.

The unnamed sources said the airline was also struggling to service and fuel its few operating planes due to viability problems due to viability problems that were threatening its very survival.  

"Things are very bad here. Flights are routinely being cancelled at short notice and crews are having difficult times trying to provide plausible answers to angry and stranded passengers.

"It is an understatement to say that there is total chaos at the moment. We are now often forced to combine domestic flights, in an endeavour to try ameliorate the situation, but this is not working," an unnamed source was quoted as saying.

The southern African country's transport minister, Joram Gumbo, has also confirmed the dire situation at the state owned company, saying: "Air Zimbabwe asks government to purchase fuel for it on a daily basis and it cannot run on its own."

The airlines problems came at the back of a ban by Europe and the European Commission due to safety concerns.

