 

Chamisa to fight Zimbabwe polls for opposition party

2018-03-01 20:15
Nelson Chamisa ( File:Supplied)

Nelson Chamisa ( File:Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - Zimbabwe's main opposition on Thursday named a former youth activist, Nelson Chamisa, as its candidate for upcoming presidential polls, the party's first major test since the death of its charismatic leader and the ouster of Robert Mugabe.

Chamisa, 40, becomes the Movement for Democratic Change's electoral champion after veteran leader Morgan Tsvangirai died of cancer on February 14 at the age of 65.

Tsvangirai embodied opposition to former president Mugabe whom the MDC accused of vote-rigging, voter intimidation and authoritarian behaviour.

But Tsvangirai's final months were marked by increasingly public quarrelling between his deputies over who would succeed him as leader.

This year's polls will be the first since independence in 1980 not to feature Mugabe.

Chamisa, who trained as a lawyer, rose through the MDC's ranks as a leader of its youth wing. He served as a minister between 2009 and 2013 in a rocky government of national unity.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

But he and the MDC face an uphill battle to defeat the ruling party's candidate, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe's former deputy who succeeded him after his resignation following a brief military takeover in November.

The MDC - which has a history of splintering - appealed for unity as it announced Chamisa's candidacy.

Party spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka called on "all leaders (to) stop communicating party positions, without permission... for purposes of message discipline and consistency".

Fresh divisions, say analysts, could mean that Mnangagwa faces little opposition in the election at which, according to the country's electoral commission, some five million people are registered to vote.

Fifty-four percent of those registered to cast a ballot are women, said Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chief Joyce Kazembe at a news conference in Harare on Thursday, while 43.5% of eligible voters are aged 18-34. Zimbabwe has a population of around 16 million people.

"Voter registration is still on-going. Let us keep encouraging those who are yet to register to visit their nearest ZEC office," said Kazembe, adding that the commission was "committed to credible, free and fair elections."

Mugabe was regularly accused by the international community and local opposition parties of stealing elections by intimidating his opponents and suppressing voter turnout in areas hostile to his iron-fisted rule.

Mnangagwa, 75, has vowed to deliver "free, fair and credible" elections in Tsvangirai's honour.

Read more on:    mdc-t  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  nelson chamisa  |  robert mugabe  |  morgan ­tsvangirai  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt says 2 officers killed during anti-militant operation

2018-03-01 18:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Waterfront desalination plant set to come online by month end - CT deputy mayor
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 19:46 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

Cape Town 16:07 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, February 28 2018-02-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 