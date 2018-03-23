 

'Disband compromised Zim electoral body and allow UN to supervise vote,' govt told

2018-03-23 11:46
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Zimbabwe's trade union umbrella body has reportedly called on government to "disband" the country's electoral body, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), and "allow the United Nations to supervise" the upcoming general elections.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), said this following the recent trip to Russia by ZEC's chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumbu in the company of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's special advisor Chris Mtsvangwa. 

The trip was meant to "observe" the eastern European country's just ended presidential election.

But, the ZCTU's secretary general Japhet Moyo expressed concern, saying that the trip had since compromised the credibility of the forthcoming elections.

"This (trip) vindicates all those who have always said that ZEC is not independent. This incident reinforces the call to disband it (ZEC) and, in the meantime, allow the UN to supervise the elections. That incident puts the electoral commission in a very compromised situation in terms of its neutrality," Moyo was quoted as saying.

Electoral reforms

Moyo said the credibility of the country's election was not guaranteed after the head of ZEC went on an official trip with a member of a contesting party.

This came as opposition parties were calling for electoral reforms.

Several opposition parties under the banner of Zimbabwe National Electoral Reform Agenda last year vowed to hold protests if government did not insitute reforms.

Some of the demands made by the opposition parties included, among others, allowing the country's citizens in the diaspora to participate in the vote.

They also wanted ZEC to allow the United Nation to run the elections.

The Daily News previously reported that at least 10 opposition parties were signatories to the electoral reforms in June last year.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Just 1 schoolgirl left in hands of Boko Haram and 'won't be abandoned', says Nigerian leader

2018-03-23 11:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Flooding wreaks havoc on Gauteng roads
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Stikland 11:54 AM
Road name: Strand Road

Cape Town 11:39 AM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 21 2018-03-21 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 