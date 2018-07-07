 

'Don't emulate Mugabe, he's bad example for elderly,' says cleric who once lauded ex-president

2018-07-07 07:27
Robert Mugabe (AP)

A Zimbabwean cleric who was aligned to the ruling Zanu-PF party has urged citizens not to emulate former president Robert Mugabe, describing him as a "bad example for the elderly".  

According to the privately-owned NewsDay, the founder of Destiny of Africa Network (DANet), Obadiah Msindo, made this statement while donating food hampers while on an outreach drive that aims to benefit 5 000 senior citizens across Zimbabwe.

DANet is a religious organisation providing housing solutions to low-income earners. 

"Mugabe is a very bad example for the elderly and you should not emulate him," Msindo was quoted as saying.

Msindo blamed Mugabe’s attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa last November for his downfall. 

He urged the elderly to go out and vote on July 30, saying: "You must be given a chance to decide on a president who spearheads your interests and improves your welfare."

Msindo said he was campaigning to mobilise voters for Mnangagwa, who he described as a mature leader able to address the needs of Zimbabweans.

The Zanu-PF linked cleric is a former outspoken backer of Mugabe, once describing him as "Black Moses".

He pledged to gain two million votes for Mugabe in 2013 during the previous Zimbabwe's election, according to NehandaRadio.

Msindo has also been involved in quite a few controversies. In 2006, he was charged on five counts of repeatedly raping his maid, the privately-owned Standard newspaper reported. 

