 

'Elders in UK have promised us funding if MDC wins,' says ex-Zim finance minister

2018-05-16 08:00
Tendai Biti. (File: AFP)

European donors have pledged substantial investments in Zimbabwe should the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) Alliance win the upcoming elections, former finance minister, who is now the leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Tendai Biti has reportedly said.

Zimbabwe was expected to go to the polls before the end of August.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Biti - who is one of the lieutenants of the MDC alliance - told the alliance's supporters in Marange over the weekend that the elections were about finding a new development partner.

Biti said this after the alliance leadership returned from a trip in the United Kingdom where they held meetings with some British government officials.

"We were in England recently where we received an overwhelming response from donors who want to inject their funds and bring Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into our country. There are a lot of donors awaiting the MDC-T Alliance government. We saw some elders in UK who promised us that if [Nelson] Chamisa wins the forthcoming polls, they will bring funding and FDI straight away to Zimbabwe," Biti was quoted as saying.

He said the ruling Zanu-PF party should be held criminally liable for under developing the country and looting of diamond revenue worth $15bn.

