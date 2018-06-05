 

'Europeans, Indians will flock to Zim for employment,' says MDC's Chamisa

2018-06-05 06:30
Neslon Chamisa (File: AFP)

Neslon Chamisa (File: AFP)

Zimbabwean opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, has reportedly said that once he is in power, Europeans and Indians will "flock to Zimbabwe for employment". 

Chamisa said this while addressing a rally in Wedza over the weekend.

According to the privately-owned Daily News newspaper, Chamisa said that Indians would come to the country to look for job opportunities as "herd boys".

"Indians will come here to work for us and even the Europeans will come here to work as herd boys," Chamisa was quoted as saying.

The state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), also cited Chamisa as promising his supporters that his government will set up special units to fight corruption and reverse the country's education curriculum.

Zimbabwe is set to go to the polls on July 30.

