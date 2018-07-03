'Even if you don't vote for me...I have Mugabe's vote,' says MDC's Chamisa

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said he was confident that former president Robert Mugabe would vote for him in the upcoming elections on July 30.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, speaking to his supporters in Mazowe North over the weekend, the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC Alliance) presidential candidate said he was ready to govern the southern African country and would not turn down any votes.

He said even if people didn't vote for him he would go to the presidential house to ask President Emmerson Mnangagwa to leave so that he can take over.

"I laughed when I heard that Mugabe said he will vote for me," Chamisa was quoted as saying. "I cannot refuse a vote. I know that even if you refuse to vote for me, I have one vote from Mugabe."

Chamisa's remarks came less than a month after reports suggesting that a faction of the recently formed opposition, the National Patriotic Front (NPF), claimed that Grace wanted to be vice president of the MDC Alliance.

The sensational claim was made by Jim Kunaka of the NFP at a press conference early last month.

The NPF was formed after the ageing Mugabe was persuaded to step down in a military takeover in November last year. Reports indicated that Mugabe, 94, was behind the party.

Chamisa was, however, quick to dismiss the claim, saying it was "unthinkable" for Grace to be his deputy.

"Whoever wants to join us is welcome. Our bus doesn't get full but there is no way one can join a church and become a deacon the same day," the privately-owned Standard newspaper quoted Chamisa as saying.

The July 30 vote would be the country's first since the long-time ruler was removed from power last November following a brief military takeover.

