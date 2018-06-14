Zim: Ex-Zanu-PF official to lose 'grabbed' farm to former white owner – report

Former Zanu-PF youth leader Kudzai Chipanga is reportedly set to lose his farm after Zimbabwean authorities said that they are "planning to give it back to its previous white owner".

According to NewsDay, a letter dated May 31 from the Makoni district land committee recommended that Chipanga's Wakefield farm be returned to its previous owner, only identified as Mr Dawson, "while awaiting to give the farm to Manicaland State University".

A Zanu-PF delegation recently toured the farm and told workers that the farm's ownership had changed.

Headlands Zanu-PF legislator Christopher Chingosho who was among the high powered delegation said their meeting with the workers was authentic and the former Zanu-PF youth leader deserved to leave the farm.

Chingosho said the farm was illegally given to Chipanga by an ex-Zanu-PF senior leader at the height of faction battles in the party.

He also said that the farm had been officially allocated to Manicaland State University and was for now going to be given to its previous owner.

This came after President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently said that his government had started taking back farms from those who had multiple farms.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Mnangagwa said his government would be transferring the farms to young people who would use the farms to realise optimum yields.

He said that the government would also embark on a downsizing programme that would enable more people to get land.

"Those that have multiple farms, we are going to repossess that land and redistribute it. We have started doing so. We are also going to be downsizing farms that exceed the recommended sizes. We want fairness in the distribution of land. We want our farmers to be productive," Mnangagwa was quoted as saying at the time.

Thousands of white commercial farmers and their employees were displaced and left without sources of income during the fast-tracked agrarian reforms that were masterminded by ex-president Robert Mugabe's administration in 2000.

According to the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union, more than 4000 white farmers were affected by the often violent farm invasions.

Some of the white farmers that were kicked out of their properties during the agrarian reforms have now set base in neighbouring countries such as Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.