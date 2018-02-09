EXCLUSIVE: Aide downplays fissures in MDC as Tsvangirai succession battles reach crescendo

Cape Town – Ailing Zimbabwean opposition leader,
Morgan Tsvangirai's spokesperson, has said that the former trade unionist is
"the only appointing authority" within the embattled Movement for
Democratic Change (MDC) party.
In an interview with News24 on Thursday, Luke
Tamborinyoka reiterated that Nelson Chamisa had been appointed the acting party
leader until Tsvangirai, who was currently receiving medical treatment in South
Africa returned home.
"The president appoints the acting president
and it's him who has appointed Advocate Nelson Chamisa. He [Chamisa] will act
until the president returns. Meanwhile,the president remains unwell but
stable," said Tamborinyoka.
This came amid conflicting reports this week
regarding Chamisa's appointment as the acting party president.
According to New Zimbabwe.com, Tsvangirai had denied
appointing Chamisa as the acting leader of the party.
The report quoted Tsvangirai as saying that Elias
Mudzuru, who was also one of his three deputies remained the party's acting
leader.
Tsvangirai denied issuing a statement through his
spokesperson announcing Chamisa's appointment, the report said.
"I have been advised of communication being
circulated within the party and the public generally regarding changes to MDC-T
authority levels. This communication is false as I have made no such changes in
the roles and responsibilities of MDC-T VPs," the ailing opposition leader
reportedly said in a statement.
But, in what appeared to be a widening rift within
the party, Tamborinyoka said he was the only officially appointed spokesperson
of the long time opposition leader.
He said that there had been needless furor over his
statement communicating Tsvangirai's position that Chamisa was now the acting
party leader.
Tamborinyoka, however, downplayed fractures within
the opposition party, saying that "diversity of opinions does not amount
to rifts. its democracy".
Trying times
"I wish to state that the stampede in the
cockpit is needless and unnecessary. The president remains unwell but stable.
Our behaviour and deportment in these trying times for our president must
enhance the towering brand of Morgan Tsvangirai and not seek to undermine it.
Unfortunately, this needless stampede is disrespectful of his wife and family
as well as the towering edifice brand Tsvangirai that has inspired Zimbabweans
over the years," said Tamborinyoka.
Meanwhile, former finance minister, Tendai Biti's
party had reportedly thrown its weight behind Chamisa.
"We categorically state that we support his
(Tsvangirai's) decision to appoint advocate Nelson Chamisa to represent him as
the acting leader of the alliance even if it means acting up to the time of the
nomination court and beyond unless advised otherwise by Dr Morgan Richard
Tsvangirai," New Zimbabwe.com quoted PDP secretary
general, Settlement Chikwinya as saying.
PDP was one of several opposition parties that
rallied behind Tsvangirai as the face of a recently formed coalition to
challenge the ruling Zanu-PF party in the forthcoming polls.
Indications were that internal feuding over
Tsvangirai’s successor was threatening to tear the party apart ahead of crucial
general elections in which new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed a clean
sweep.
Military intervention
According to All
Africa.com, Elias Mudzuri and Chamisa have in recent days clashed
over who was senior - given that they were both acting in different capacities,
with critics arguing that Tsvangirai could have exacerbated the situation by
giving the two almost identical powers.
Chamisa was the party's principal regarding the
coalition while his counterpart was appointed the party's acting president last
month.
Also, another co-vice president, Thokozani Khupe,
was reportedly at loggerheads with Chamisa.
Khupe was, all along, the only vice president until
Tsvangirai appointed both Chamisa and Mudzuri last year.
Social media users took to Twitter to air their
views, with some jokingly calling for a military intervention similar to the
one that resulted in the ouster of ex-president Robert Mugabe.
Some users also pointed out similarities in Mugabe
and Tsvangirai's short comings in dealing with their successions.
Is there anyone who can target
the criminals around Tsvangirai? This is getting farcical pic.twitter.com/l4Y1tIFveU
— Nqaba Matshazi
(@nqabamatshazi) February
8, 2018
Tsvangirai & Bob both
failed dismally at succession management. There's now a circus in MDC-T, and
Bob left by coup!
— Chofamba
(@Chofamba) February
7, 2018
We can't blame the Junta..
Tsvangirai sidelined Khupe way before the Junta. MDC was undemocratic way b4
ED. Welsh left because Morgan didn't follow council decisions. People ignored
these makings of a dictator out of Mugabe hatred. The culture runs deep in the
"Democratic" partys
— Fermion
(@JOE23RANCHO) February
8, 2018
MDC-T succession/leadership
issue getting really messy. Who is the annointed heir? Chamisa or Mudzuri? Two
conflicting statements in one day??????????????? Does the MDC-T need to hire
the army to remove the 'opportunistic criminals' around Mr. Tsvangirai? pic.twitter.com/dIWMoZDx3y
— Violet Gonda
(@violetgonda) February
7, 2018
It only makes sense that @nelsonchamisa acts in both capacities.
There is 100% logic and zero politics in that move. This was again communicated
officially by @luke_tambo and is the order of the day.
Now, I know that the fake letter could come from anyone bent on destruction...
—
Morgan Tsvangirai (@mrtsvangirai) February 8, 2018