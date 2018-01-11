 

EXCLUSIVE: Chamisa says MDC-T still firmly behind ill Tsvangirai

2018-01-11 16:35

Luthando Vikilahle

Nelson Chamisa ( File:Supplied)

Nelson Chamisa ( File:Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Zimbabwe’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) deputy president and Morgan Tsvangirai's long time ally says the party remains behind the veteran politician, but if he steps down they are capable of leading it. 

The MDC-T Deputy President Nelson Chamisa, told News24 on Wednesday that Tsvangirai remained the party's "best way forward" but if he was to retire they would be ready to take over from the veteran politician. 

Chamisa said he had worked with Tsvangirai for 18 years, and had learned a lot from him. 

“Tsvangirai remains the icon of the party; he is our mentor and is the face of the party in the coming polls. The party has given him enough time to recuperate and take the party to its glory. But if he steps down, we're ready to lead," said Chamisa. 

He, however, cautioned that the MDC structures were the ones that would have to decide on the party's future when its founding leader stepped down.

Tsvangirai recently hinted that he would retire from politics, less than two months after the end of his longtime foe president Robert Mugabe’s 37 years’ rule.

Tsvangirai, who is battling colon cancer, has led the MDC-T party since its formation in 1999.

Read: Mnangagwa is 'afraid of elections', claims Grace Mugabe ally

In a statement, Tsvangirai said he was "looking at the imminent prospects of us as the older generation leaving the levers of leadership to allow the younger generation to take forward this huge task".

If he retired, as was widely expected, this year's presidential election would be the first without a duel between Tsvangirai and Mugabe since 2002. Only a few months ago both insisted they would stand in the election.

“We’re currently meeting and consulting our structures. The party has to make that decision. Our best way forward remains Tsvangirai. But, because of circumstances we’re preparing for that... Well, we’re not preparing to take over but to take off. We are preparing to succeed and take the party forward. And again the issue of taking over remains an issue of the party and we’re awaiting that decision,” said Chamisa.

He said that the party was going to hold its elective congress in 2019, but was now preparing for the forthcoming elections.

Chamisa said the party was going to launch its election manifesto between the end of January and February. 

The southern African country was expected to hold its presidential election later this year. 

Read more on:    mdc-t  |  morgan tsvangirai.  |  nelson chamisa  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egyptian prosecutor orders probe into New York Times' report

2018-01-11 16:35

Inside News24

 
/News
Late poet laureate Kgositsile helped shape hip hop culture
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:10 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:13 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, January 10 2018-01-10 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 