A private aviation company, Executive Air, has distanced itself from a fatal crash that killed at least three people in Zimbabwe's southern city of Masvingo on Friday.

The state-owned Herald newspaper had earlier reported that Executive Air had one of its light aircraft involved in the fatal crash.

But, in a statement, Executive Air said: "First, we would like to issue our most sincere condolences to the family and friends involved in today's fatal aviation incident near Masvingo.

"We would like to confirm that this incident did not involve Executive Air in any way - ownership, operation or maintenance.

"Our entire fleet and crew are safe and accounted for."

A report by Zim Live said that the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

Pictures on social media showed parts of the aircraft strewn around.

