 

Expelled ex-Zanu-PF heavyweights say they're 'ready to rejoin party' – report

2018-02-07 06:00

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - Former Zanu-PF heavyweights, Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo, who were sacked from the ruling party some few years ago, have reportedly expressed their willingness to rejoin the  party.

Mutasa and Gumbo were expelled from Zanu-PF together with ex-vice president Joice Mujuru and other top party officials on various charges, including plotting to topple the then president Robert Mugabe in 2014. 

According to Daily News, Mutasa and Gumbo said they were ready to rejoin the party but were waiting to be "invited back".

A former Zanu-PF secretary for administration and State security minister under Mugabe's administration, Mutasa said the Zanu-PF party was doing well under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership. 

"I am ready to rejoin Zanu-PF. I have not talked to them directly but I have spoken to those who serve the country outside – things are moving very well, I don't see things going bad," Mutasa was quoted as saying.

Zanu-PF was, however, unlikely going to grant his wish as the party's spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said Mutasa had to follow party procedure and apply to rejoin.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

 

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  rugare gumbo  |  joice mujuru  |  robert mugabe  |  didymus mutasa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

French hospital suspends Rwanda doctor convicted of genocide

2018-02-07 06:00

Inside News24

 
/News
Deal or no deal? What's going on with #Zexit? Here's what we know so far...
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 6 2018-02-06 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 