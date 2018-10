Zimbabwe’s health minister, Obadiah Moyo has reportedly revealed that the southern African country has just two qualified forensic pathologists.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Moyo told senators that the situation was forcing families to wait for weeks before they could bury their loved ones, particularly in cases of murder.

Moyo said that most post mortems were taking too long for murder victims.

He said the country had relied on Cuban pathologists and was now trying to address the issue by having its own pathologists.

The privately-owned Standard newspaper quoted a senior government official in 2013 as saying that there was only one pathologists in the public sector and a few in the private sector.

The then permanent secretary of health, Gerald Gwinji said the country was relying on expatriates because it did not offer forensic pathology training.

"Zimbabwe does not have a local forensic pathologist, and we have been relying largely on expatriate ones, especially from Cuba who come on a special government-to-government arrangement," Gwinji was quoted as saying at the time.

