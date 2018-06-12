Former Grace Mugabe cabinet ally fled Zim as 'refugee': report

A former ally of ex-first lady Grace Mugabe says he fled
Zimbabwe as "a refugee" in the wake of last year’s military takeover, a
newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Saviour Kasukuwere, a former local government minister,
claims to have fled into "the jungles" of Mozambique out of fear for his life
after his Harare home was attacked by soldiers on the night of November 14.
'No one wants to die'
He later spent six months in exile in South Africa, but
returned to Harare last month. He was arrested days later on charges of
breaching the immigration act for leaving the country illegally. But his
lawyer, Jonathan Samkange, told the Harare Magistrates' Court his client acted
out of fear for his life.
"The attackers were not robbers but targeted him personally
and as such he became a refugee," the private Daily News quotes the lawyer as
saying.
"No one wants to die and he did the right thing to save his
life when he was targeted by AK rifles."
Not authorised to leave the country
Kasukuwere was alleged to be part of the G40 faction in the
ruling Zanu-PF party that orchestrated the sacking of then Vice President
Emmerson Mnangagwa on November 6. It was that action that triggered the army
takeover and President Robert Mugabe’s resignation days later.
Other G40 figures who remain in exile include former higher
education minister Jonathan Moyo and former labour minister, Patrick Zhuwao.
The court heard that Kasukuwere’s diplomatic passport is
stamped with the date of his return to Zimbabwe on May 22 but has no
corresponding stamp to show he was allowed to leave the country.
The court is due to make a ruling later Tuesday.
