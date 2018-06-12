 

Former Grace Mugabe cabinet ally fled Zim as 'refugee': report

2018-06-12 14:09

Correspondent

Saviour Kasukuwere (File: News24)

Saviour Kasukuwere (File: News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A former ally of ex-first lady Grace Mugabe says he fled Zimbabwe as "a refugee" in the wake of last year’s military takeover, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Saviour Kasukuwere, a former local government minister, claims to have fled into "the jungles" of Mozambique out of fear for his life after his Harare home was attacked by soldiers on the night of November 14.

'No one wants to die'

He later spent six months in exile in South Africa, but returned to Harare last month. He was arrested days later on charges of breaching the immigration act for leaving the country illegally. But his lawyer, Jonathan Samkange, told the Harare Magistrates' Court his client acted out of fear for his life.

"The attackers were not robbers but targeted him personally and as such he became a refugee," the private Daily News quotes the lawyer as saying.

"No one wants to die and he did the right thing to save his life when he was targeted by AK rifles."

Not authorised to leave the country

Kasukuwere was alleged to be part of the G40 faction in the ruling Zanu-PF party that orchestrated the sacking of then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa on November 6. It was that action that triggered the army takeover and President Robert Mugabe’s resignation days later.

Other G40 figures who remain in exile include former higher education minister Jonathan Moyo and former labour minister, Patrick Zhuwao.

The court heard that Kasukuwere’s diplomatic passport is stamped with the date of his return to Zimbabwe on May 22 but has no corresponding stamp to show he was allowed to leave the country.

The court is due to make a ruling later Tuesday.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    saviour kasukuwere  |  grace mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Residents protest peace deal on Ethiopia-Eritrea border

2018-06-12 12:42

Inside News24

 
/News
South Africans rally behind amputee Comrades runner to get a medal
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 9 2018-06-09 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 