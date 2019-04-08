 

Fury as Zim government pays thousands of US dollars for colonial era judicial wigs

2019-04-08 10:48
Zimbabweans are furious that their government spent thousands on judicial wigs while the country struggles under the weight of a financial crisis.

According to CNN, the Zimbabwean government spent $155 000 to import 64 wigs from the UK.

"The judicial wig (colonial) tradition continues in Zimbabwe with all its costs and controversy, without any meaningful benefit to access to justice," Arnold Tsunga, Africa director at the International Commission of Jurists, wrote on Twitter.

Political writer Dr Chipo Dendere wrote: "We have got to start somewhere on the path to #decolonizethemind. Most of our systems are a direct result of colonialism but some traditions gotta go."

Bulawayo24.com reported that the wigs cost $3 274 each and were bought from Stanley Ley Legal Outfitters in England.

Despite the ascension of Emmerson Mnangagwa to the Zimbabwean presidency after ousting Robert Mugabe, the country's economy is in slow-motion economic collapse, said the Financial Times.

The World Bank says the country faces a stark challenge of economic stabilisation and the country has an unsustainable fiscal deficit.

Zimbabwe's national debt stands at over $10bn, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Judicial wigs are a vestige of colonialism and in South Africa judges have largely abandoned the practice.

According to the Independent, the wearing of judicial wigs is a sign of colonialism in Kenya, Ghana and Malawi despite more than 50 years since the end of British rule.

South Africa has struggled to remove references to both colonialism and apartheid despite 25 years of democratic government.

