Then-President Robert Mugabe, his daughter Bona and wife Grace cast their votes at a polling station at a primary school in the Highfield district of Harare during the country's general elections on July 30, 2018. (Zinyange Auntony, AFP)
A photo taken on November 22, 2017 shows newspapers for sale in Harare, the day after the resignation of president Robert Mugabe who ruled for 37 years. (Tony Karumba, AFP)
Robert Mugabe delivers a speech during a graduation ceremony at the Zimbabwe Open University in Harare, where he presides as the Chancellor on November 17, 2017. (Jekesai Njikizana, AFP)
A picture taken on February 21, 2017 shows a cake bearing a portrait of Robert Mugabe during a private ceremony to celebrate hiss 93rd birthday in Harare. (Jekesai Njikizana, AFP)
Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko greet then-President Robert Mugabe and his spouse Grace Mugabe upon their arrival at the Imperial palace in Tokyo on March 28, 2016. (Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP)
Robert Mugabe looks on after arriving at Halim airport in Jakarta on April 21, 2015 ahead of the opening of Asian-African Conference (Bay Ismoyo, AFP)
Robert Mugabe addresses the 68th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 26, 2013. (Mike Segar, AFP, Pool)
Robert Mugabe addresses at a rally in Harare on July 28, 2013, three days before the country heads to the polls. (Alexander Joe, AFP)
Robert Mugabe samples meat products at the ZAMBEEF (the largest beef producer in Zambia) Chisamba office on August 4, 2012 in Lusaka. (Joseph Mwenda, AFP)
Robert Mugabe (2nd-L) inspects the honour guard by Uganda's military at Entebbe airport in this October 21, 2009. (Peter Busomoke, AFP)
Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace greet delegates attending the ZANU-PF party's extraordinary congress in Harare on December 13, 2007. (Alexander Joe, AFP)
Robert Mugabe arrives on April 18, 2006 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare to mark the country's 26th Independence anniversary. (STR, AFP)
Then-South African President Thabo Mbeki is welcomed by re-elected President Robert Mugabe upon his arrival at Harare airport on March 18, 2002. (Alexander Joe, AFP)
Supporters then-President Robert Mugabe crowd on June 23, 2000 at the Mugabe's last campaign rally in Chinhoyi, on the eve of the June 24-25 parliamentary elections. (Alexander Joe, AFP)
Then-South African President Nelson Mandela (L) and then-President Robert Mugabe (2nd L) watch a dancer at Harare airport May 19, 1997 after Mandela's arrival for a three-day state. (David Brazier, AFP)
Robert Mugabe, newly elected chairperson of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), officially declares the economic section of the conference opened on June 3, 1997. (Walter Dhladhla, AFP)
Then-US President George Bush talks with then-President Robert Mugabe 24 July 1991,on a three-day official working visit to the US. (Luke Frazza, AFP)
Then-Cuban President Fidel Castro shares a laugh with then-President Canaan Banana and former prime minister Robert Mugabe (L) as he arrives in Harare on August 31, 1986. (Dominique Faget, AFP)
Zimbabwean Prime minister and leader of the ZANU party, Robert Mugabe, is seen, in March 1980, in Harare after winning the general elections. (Scanpix Sweden, AFP)
Members of the black nationalist guerrillas of the Zimbabwe African Liberation Army (ZALA), led by Robert Mugabe, stage a rally on February 6, 1980 somewhere in Zimbabwe, before the general elections. (AFP)
