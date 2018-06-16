 

'Give political parties equal coverage,' Zim VP tells media ahead of elections

2018-06-16 18:48
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwe's vice president Kembo Mohadi has urged the media to give equal coverage to all political parties, a few days after the southern African country's media coverage was slammed for bias reporting.

In an interview with News24 this week, renowned documentary maker Hopewell Chin'ono criticised the state of the media in the southern African country ahead of elections on July 30.

Chin'ono said that both the private and state-owned media in Zimbabwe were failing to play their roles as they seemed obligated to take sides in their coverage.

"The problem is not only within the state-owned media - it's on both sides. They both feel obligated to pick a side in how they are reporting. They simple do not understand the tenets of fair reporting, they lack impartiality. It will take time before the media is able to deliver on its mandate," said Chin’ono.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Mohadi said the media must give equal coverage to all political parties.

Mohadi said some political parties were likely going to use lack of media coverage as an excuse for their losses in the coming polls.

He urged the state-owned media to give the country's opposition parties the same media coverage as the ruling Zanu-PF party.

"There are some parties that are complaining that the media isn't giving them coverage, which isn't right. The media must give all parties a platform to sell their manifestos to the people so that when they lose they don't give excuses that they lost because they didn't have coverage.

"There are more than 100 political parties that are registered and the media has to ensure that they give them all equal coverage," Mohadi was quoted as saying.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    kembo mohadi  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  zimbabwe 2018 elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Africa's pregnant girls, young mothers 'barred from school'

2018-06-16 17:00

Inside News24

 
/News
The dying hours of Ramadan: Malmesbury mosque buries murdered worshippers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:22 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 16 42 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 