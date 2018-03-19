 

'Go to the courts if you believe Mnangagwa is illegitimate,' Mugabe told

2018-03-19 08:53
Robert Mugabe (File: AP)

Robert Mugabe (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has reportedly been urged to approach the courts of law "if he believes President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration" is not legitimate.

This came after Mugabe told journalists in Harare last week that the Mnangagwa led government lacked constitutional legitimacy.

Mugabe described his departure from office in November as a "coup d'etat".

"I say it was a coup d'etat - some people have refused to call it a coup d'etat," said Mugabe referring to the brief takeover by the army which led to Mnangagwa assuming power after his resignation.

"(...) We must undo this disgrace we have imposed on ourselves," he said.

The nonagenarian also said that a meeting between him and his successor would restore constitutional order.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

Mugabe was forced to quit when the military stepped in and Zanu-PF lawmakers launched impeachment proceedings against their once beloved leader.

But, according to the state-owned Sunday Mail newspaper, presidential spokesperson George Charamba trashed Mugabe's claims, saying that it was absurd for the nonagenarian "to place himself above the entire State and polity, and arrogate power to bestow legitimacy".

"…I can't see how an order which is allegedly unconstitutional gets cleansed by a meeting of two individuals over a cup of coffee.

"That is to assume that the two, in the sum, constitute the State and the two define constitutionalism.

"Is this not really an issue that he (Mugabe) should take to the courts for them to determine?," Charamba was quoted as saying.

Mnangagwa on Friday maintained that Zimbabwe "has moved on", adding in a short statement that Mugabe "is entitled to express himself freely, as is the case for any private citizen".

"Our focus at this time shall remain on preparing for free, fair and credible elections in 2018," said Mnangagwa.

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  george charamba  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egyptians abroad vote in presidential elections

10 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: We'll see Zuma in orange overalls - Maimane
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 2018-03-17 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 