 

Govt officials use private emails for work, making them vulnerable to hackers - Zim minister

2018-07-04 18:02
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Outspoken Zimbabwean Deputy Finance Minister Terence Mukupe has reportedly revealed that government officials are using their personal email accounts to send work-related emails, thereby increasing chances of fraud, maladministration and corruption.

According to NewsDay, Mukupe has criticised this, saying this was one of the reason that the country’s tax collecting body and several other government ministries were immersed in corruption.

At least two information technology experts also said that using personal email accounts placed the government at risk of litigations, fraud and loss of important government data.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Zimbabwe was the most susceptible country to hackers, as every ministry in the country was using private emails to communicate and pass government information.

In its editorial, the paper called for the government to act swiftly against this, warning that the country risked important state information falling into the wrong hands. 

An unidentified government official said that the country’s official email accounts were dysfunctional, and that this made communication difficult.

But, according to NewsDay, the southern African country's Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security Minister Supa Mandiwanzira said the "government is rectifying the problem".

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kenyan man sues over burst condoms

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Sardine run 2018: An underwater feeding frenzy
 

How to manage your pet's fear of fireworks this 4th of July

If fireworks scare your dog or cat? They are not alone. While they’re fun for humans, the loud, unexpected sounds of fireworks cause stress and anxiety for a lot of dogs.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 3 2018-07-03 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 