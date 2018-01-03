Grace Mugabe ally critically ill, hospitalised after arrest

Harare – A Grace Mugabe ally who was recently arrested on charges of abuse of office is reportedly in a critical condition in hospital.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the former Midlands minister of state Jason Machaya, who was arrested in December, was admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital’s intensive care unit.

It was not immediately clear what was wrong with the former minister, but according to an unnamed relative, Machaya was recently involved in an accident and also lost his son.

"Remember he was involved in the horrific accident and he was still recovering. He also lost his son in a car accident recently and he was arrested while he was still mourning. I think this is what affected him and we’re holding our breath hoping for the better," the unnamed relative was quoted as saying.

Machaya’s lawyer has also confirmed the development; however, has refused to shed more light on his client’s illness.

Arrests

The Midlands state minister was among several high profile Grace Mugabe allies who were arrested following the military takeover that led to former president Robert Mugabe’s ouster.

Former finance minister Ignatius Chombo, former Zanu-PF youth league leader Kudzanayi Chipanga and former youth league political commissar Innocent Hamandishe were among the first people to be arrested.

The accused were reportedly part of a Zanu-PF faction, the Generation 40, and were expelled from the governing party in November, following the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) takeover, which the ZDF said targeted "criminals" around former president Mugabe.

They were shown the door together with Mugabe and his wife Grace, as well as former vice-president Phelekezela Mphoko and former ministers Patrick Zhuwao, Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Paul Chimedza, and Walter Mzembi, among others.