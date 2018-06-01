 

Grace Mugabe ally held for exiting Zim unlawfully – report

2018-06-01 14:27
Saviour Kasukuwere (File: News24)

Saviour Kasukuwere (File: News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Grace Mugabe ally, who recently returned home from self-imposed exile, has been arrested and arraigned before the Harare magistrate's court  for allegedly exiting the southern African country unlawfully in November, a report said on Friday. 

The former local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere landed back in Harare about a week ago after at least six months in exile following a military takeover that resulted in ex-president Robert Mugabe’s ousters last year.

Kasukuwere was allegedly a key member of the G40 faction in the ruling Zanu-PF party that orchestrated the sacking of Emmerson Mnangagwa as vice president in early November.

It was that incident that triggered the army operation that led to former president Mugabe's resignation on November 21 and his replacement by Mnangagwa.

The army said it was targeting "criminals" around Mugabe, believed to be G40 members.

According to the state owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), Kasukuwere was picked up by police on Friday on charges of exiting the country unlawfully.

The state broadcaster said that Kasukuwere’s brother Dickson Mafios, was this week sentenced to 11 months in prison with an option of a fine over the same offence.

Mafios had pleaded guilty when he appeared before Bindura magistrate, Vongai Guwuriro on Thursday.

He was "sentenced to six months in jail with an option to pay a fine of $300, while the other five months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years," the report said.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  saviour kasukuwere  |  grace mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nigerian health workers end strike: union

2018-06-01 12:54

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses Muslim 'alienation' in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 30 2018-05-30 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 