Grace Mugabe ally under police 'radar' in wake of grenade attack: report

A former ally of Grace Mugabe has been placed on a "persons
of interest" list by Zimbabwean police in the wake of last month’s grenade
attack on a ruling party rally, a newspaper reported Wednesday.
Unnamed police sources told the private Daily News that
Saviour Kasukuwere had been "under their radar" since the June 23 attack that
left two dead and dozens injured.
Feeling 'uneasy'
A family source said a police raid on Kasukuwere's home
shortly after the grenade attack had left the former ruling party politician "very uneasy". Kasukuwere left for South Africa immediately afterwards.
"For now, it is still not clear if he will come back," the
source told the paper.
Kasukuwere was last month cleared of charges of skipping the
border illegally in the wake of Operation Restore Legacy, the army takeover
that forced Robert Mugabe out of office, according to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.
Armed attack
Harare Magistrate Josephine Sande said evidence of an armed
attack on Kasukuwere's home during the army operation showed that Kasukuwere "did a reasonable thing by escaping to save his life", the Herald reported last
month.
Kasukuwere had been charged with the immigration offence
after he returned to Harare in May from six months of self-imposed exile in
South Africa.
The former Zanu-PF political commissar was a key backer of Grace
and the party's G40 faction that opposed Emmerson Mnangagwa's bid to
succeed Mugabe.