 

Grace Mugabe ally under police 'radar' in wake of grenade attack: report

2018-07-18 20:00
Grace Mugabe (Picture: AP)

A former ally of Grace Mugabe has been placed on a "persons of interest" list by Zimbabwean police in the wake of last month’s grenade attack on a ruling party rally, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

Unnamed police sources told the private Daily News that Saviour Kasukuwere had been "under their radar" since the June 23 attack that left two dead and dozens injured.

Feeling 'uneasy'

A family source said a police raid on Kasukuwere's home shortly after the grenade attack had left the former ruling party politician "very uneasy". Kasukuwere left for South Africa immediately afterwards.

"For now, it is still not clear if he will come back," the source told the paper. 

Kasukuwere was last month cleared of charges of skipping the border illegally in the wake of Operation Restore Legacy, the army takeover that forced Robert Mugabe out of office, according to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

Armed attack

Harare Magistrate Josephine Sande said evidence of an armed attack on Kasukuwere's home during the army operation showed that Kasukuwere "did a reasonable thing by escaping to save his life", the Herald reported last month. 

Kasukuwere had been charged with the immigration offence after he returned to Harare in May from six months of self-imposed exile in South Africa.

The former Zanu-PF political commissar was a key backer of Grace and the party's G40 faction that opposed Emmerson Mnangagwa's bid to succeed Mugabe. 

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  saviour kasukuwere  |  grace mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

