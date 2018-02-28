Grace Mugabe's 'fake' PhD: University sends vice chancellor on forced leave

Harare - The University of Zimbabwe has sent its vice chancellor on
indefinite forced leave after he was arrested on charges of abuse of office
over Grace Mugabe’s PhD.
The university council took the decision to suspend Levi
Nyagura after several hours of "very heated debate" said the state-controlled
Herald newspaper on Wednesday.
"A council resolution was taken that the vice chancellor be
sent on an indefinite forced leave until the court cases are completed, as they
could not let him stay since most of the State witnesses are his subordinates," an unnamed lecturer told the paper.
The lecturer said the decision was made by a majority of
council members.
Nyagura was arrested in mid-February by the Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), which is investigating whether a PhD was
wrongly awarded to the former first lady in 2014. Academics at the university
had petitioned ZACC to carry out the probe, saying the way in which the
doctorate was awarded was "very suspicious".
Nyagura is currently out of custody on bail facing charges
of abuse of office.
Last week former president Robert Mugabe is reported to have
told guests at his private 94th birthday party that President Emmerson
Mnangagwa’s government was persecuting his wife over the doctorate by targeting
those responsible for awarding it to her.
"They are busy fighting the degree which we all helped her
achieve," the private Standard quoted him as telling guests.