Grace Mugabe's PhD 'the greatest academic fraud in history': academics

Harare - Academics in Zimbabwe and South Africa have poured scorn on
Grace Mugabe’s controversial PhD, pointing out that it doesn’t meet the minimum
standard for a doctoral thesis.
The former first lady was awarded the doctorate in sociology
by the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) in August 2014, just three months after she was
first reported to have enrolled.
The thesis was only posted onto the university website last
week, four years late. Since then, it has become the subject of intense
scrutiny, and ridicule.
“It’s not a PhD thesis but a mere compilation of plagiarised
text and quotations from grey literature, newspaper articles, television and
radio programmes. It does not contribute original ideas to knowledge,” analyst
Maxwell Saungweme told the private Zimbabwe Independent this week.
'Greatest academic fraud'
“This is criminal and she must be sued for breaching
copyright laws,” he said.
Writing on Twitter, Zimbabwe political analyst Pedzisai
Ruhanya dismissed the thesis as “the greatest academic fraud in history”. He
said it included citations from 2016 and 2017, well after the date Grace Mugabe
graduated.
“There is no fraud that beats this!” said Ruhanya, who holds
a PhD in media and communications from London’s University of Westminster.
KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent
by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.
FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.
Some academics at the UZ have petitioned the anti-corruption
commission to probe the awarding of the doctorate to Grace Mugabe. Last month a
top official at the commission confirmed receiving the petition, but said there
was “no investigation regarding the PhD.”
Earlier this week Rhodes University sociologist, Kirk
Helliker said most of the literature used to produce the thesis was published
before 1999, meaning it is unable to make a contribution to modern theory or
methodology.
Far below expectation
Writing in the Mail & Guardian this week, Helliker said
he had done a “deep read” of the thesis. His conclusion: "The discussion
in the thesis around theory is extremely shallow and is likely at a level
somewhere between an honours dissertation and a half Masters’ thesis,” he
wrote. "It simply falls far below the expectations of a PhD
thesis."