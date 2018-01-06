Graft: Mugabe ministers appear in court, freed on bail

Harare - A Zimbabwe court on Saturday freed on bail two ex-ministers who served in former president Robert Mugabe's government and face charges of criminal abuse of office and corruption.

Former foreign affairs minister, Walter Mzembi, and energy minister, Samuel Undenge, appeared in court after their arrest on Friday.

Mzembi was granted $400 bail while Undenge was given $300 bail. They were ordered to report to police once a week and surrender their passports.

Several ministers from Mugabe's government have been arrested in the past two months since the military took over power and forced the 93-year-old veteran leader to step down.

Most of them have been arrested on corruption charges. Former finance minister Ignatious Chombo, ex-mines minister Walter Chidhakwa and ex-sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane are facing corruption and criminal abuse of office charges.

When the military took over in November last year they said they were 'targeting criminals' around Mugabe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his government will not tolerate corruption.