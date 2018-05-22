Highwaymen rob Zim passengers along SA highway: report

At least three buses carrying Zimbabwean passengers were
robbed at gunpoint along the Musina Johannesburg highway at the weekend, a
newspaper reported Tuesday.
One Intercity bus was boarded by four armed men after they
shot the tyres early on Sunday morning.
Cash and cellphones stolen
"They took someone's bag and ordered us to throw our cash
inside. It was very scary as they moved down the row of seats and we meekly
deposited our cash into the bag," an unnamed passenger told the state-run
Chronicle.
The passengers were also ordered to hand over their
cellphones and tablets. A passenger who concealed a 10-rand note from the
robbers was slightly injured after one of the enraged men fired a shot that
grazed his ear.
Intercity Bus Company confirmed the incident, the Chronicle
said.
Boarded bus in Bulawayo
Two other coaches and several smaller vehicles were also
reportedly targeted on Saturday night.
The Chronicle said robbers who had boarded another South
African-bound coach in Bulawayo produced weapons allegedly supplied to them by
accomplices they met in Musina. After the heist they were whisked away by
colleagues in a getaway car.
Shoppers targeted
It’s thought robbers target Zimbabwean cross-border traders
on their way to buy goods in South Africa.
Two years ago a robber was shot dead after his weapon
discharged as he wrestled with a Zimbabwean passenger who refused to hand over
cash during a robbery aboard a Mzansi bus that had stopped at a fuel station in
Musina.
* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER
FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook