'I heard a deafening sound and next I was on the ground bleeding profusely,' says Zim VP aide

A Zimbabwean Security and Intelligence Officer (CIO), who sustained a fracture on his right shoulder and a deep wound, has reportedly narrated - from his hospital bed - how he survived the explosion that left at least 49 people injured at a Zanu-PF rally in Bulawayo on Saturday.

According to ZWNews, Cuthbert Makondo, 39, who is Vice President Kembo Mohadi's aide, gave a detailed account of how he survived the attack, as he escorted his boss off the stage.

The explosion rocked the White City Stadium where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of his supporters.

Mnangagwa managed to escape unhurt, while at least 49 people, including the president's two deputies were injured, according to AFP.

"My attention was on escorting vice president Mohadi off the stage soon after the president's address. I then heard a deafening sound and the next time I was on the ground bleeding profusely…," Makondo was quoted as saying.

Makondo said he was later assisted into an ambulance after he forced himself up, despite "the excruciating pain".

The state-owned Herald newspaper quoted presidential spokesperson, George Charamba as saying that investigations were under way, following the incident.