 

'I heard a deafening sound and next I was on the ground bleeding profusely,' says Zim VP aide

2018-06-25 11:26
File: AFP

File: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Zimbabwean Security and Intelligence Officer (CIO), who sustained a fracture on his right shoulder and a deep wound, has reportedly narrated - from his hospital bed - how he survived the explosion that left at least 49 people injured at a Zanu-PF rally in Bulawayo on Saturday.

According to ZWNews, Cuthbert Makondo, 39, who is Vice President Kembo Mohadi's aide, gave a detailed account of how he survived the attack, as he escorted his boss off the stage.

The explosion rocked the White City Stadium where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of his supporters.

Mnangagwa managed to escape unhurt, while at least 49 people, including the president's two deputies were injured, according to AFP.

"My attention was on escorting vice president Mohadi off the stage soon after the president's address. I then heard a deafening sound and the next time I was on the ground bleeding profusely…," Makondo was quoted as saying.

Makondo said he was later assisted into an ambulance after he forced himself up, despite "the excruciating pain".

The state-owned Herald newspaper quoted presidential spokesperson, George Charamba as saying that investigations were under way, following the incident.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EU leaders back Africa, Balkans migrant reception centers

2018-06-25 11:26

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Angry mob petrol bombs house after body of missing six-year-old is found
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 23 2018-06-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 