 

'I never stole from Mugabe… ex-president can testify in my favour,' says accused soldier

2018-04-25 08:30
Robert Mugabe. (File: AP)

Robert Mugabe. (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Zimbabwean soldier, who allegedly stole 119 laptops from the country's former president Robert Mugabe, has reportedly told a court during his bail application in Harare that he was in fact given the alleged stolen property by Mugabe himself.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Pepukai Zvakavapano, told the court that Mugabe could testify to support his utterances.

Zvakawapano was attached to the Presidential Guard section.

Reports said early this month that Mugabe's home in Harare had been invaded, and at least 119 laptops and seven desktop computers which were in locked containers at the Polo Grounds adjacent to Zimbabwe House had been stolen.

The theft was discovered when the Mugabes were moving their belongings from Zimbabwe House to their private residence in Borrowdale, NewsDay said at the time.

"They broke into three containers using a bolt cutter. The containers had personal belongings of the (former) First Family. When Mugabe resigned after the military intervention, the former first family was asked to remove their belongings and because of limited time, some of the items were left in containers at Polo Grounds next to the presidential helipad," an unnamed source was quoted as saying.

New Zimbabwe.com said that Zvakavapano's trial was set to commence on Wednesday and he was expected to answer to unlawful entry and theft charges.

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Student from Zambia performs in national poetry contest

2018-04-25 08:30

Inside News24

 
/News
Revolutionary Council gives Ramaphosa ultimatum to remove Mahumapelo
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, April 24 2018-04-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 