'I never stole from Mugabe… ex-president can testify in my favour,' says accused soldier

A Zimbabwean soldier, who allegedly stole 119 laptops from the country's former president Robert Mugabe, has reportedly told a court during his bail application in Harare that he was in fact given the alleged stolen property by Mugabe himself.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Pepukai Zvakavapano, told the court that Mugabe could testify to support his utterances.

Zvakawapano was attached to the Presidential Guard section.

Reports said early this month that Mugabe's home in Harare had been invaded, and at least 119 laptops and seven desktop computers which were in locked containers at the Polo Grounds adjacent to Zimbabwe House had been stolen.

The theft was discovered when the Mugabes were moving their belongings from Zimbabwe House to their private residence in Borrowdale, NewsDay said at the time.

"They broke into three containers using a bolt cutter. The containers had personal belongings of the (former) First Family. When Mugabe resigned after the military intervention, the former first family was asked to remove their belongings and because of limited time, some of the items were left in containers at Polo Grounds next to the presidential helipad," an unnamed source was quoted as saying.

New Zimbabwe.com said that Zvakavapano's trial was set to commence on Wednesday and he was expected to answer to unlawful entry and theft charges.