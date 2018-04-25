'I never stole from Mugabe… ex-president can testify in my favour,' says accused soldier

A Zimbabwean soldier, who allegedly stole 119 laptops from the country's
former president Robert Mugabe, has reportedly told a court during
his bail application in Harare that he was in fact given the alleged stolen property by
Mugabe himself.
According to New Zimbabwe.com, Pepukai Zvakavapano, told the court that
Mugabe could testify to support his utterances.
Zvakawapano was attached to the Presidential Guard section.
Reports said early this month that Mugabe's home in Harare had been invaded, and
at least 119 laptops and seven desktop computers which were in locked containers
at the Polo Grounds adjacent to Zimbabwe House had been stolen.
The theft was discovered when the Mugabes were moving their belongings from
Zimbabwe House to their private residence in Borrowdale, NewsDay said
at the time.
"They broke into three containers using a bolt cutter. The containers
had personal belongings of the (former) First Family. When Mugabe resigned
after the military intervention, the former first family was asked to remove
their belongings and because of limited time, some of the items were left in
containers at Polo Grounds next to the presidential helipad," an unnamed
source was quoted as saying.
New Zimbabwe.com said that
Zvakavapano's trial was set to commence on Wednesday and he was expected to answer to
unlawful entry and theft charges.