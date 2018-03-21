'I think US-Zim relations will be fantastic,' says envoy

Harare – The United States ambassador to Zimbabwe, Harry Thomas, has reportedly said that his country is willing to assist the southern African country in growing its economy and creating jobs following the resignation of ex-president Robert Mugabe last year.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Thomas made the remarks as he was paying a courtesy visit to Zimbabwe’s deputy president Constantino Chiwenga this week.

"It is the first time (to meet acting president Chiwenga). We had the pleasure to meet him and his team. We told him that the American people and the government are very much interested in helping Zimbabwe in this new dispensation, especially in terms of economic reform, job creation, and investment that we know is dear to every Zimbabwean.

"I think they (the relations) will be fantastic," Thomas was quoted as saying

The US ambassador said he was also delighted that his country had been invited to monitor the country's forthcoming elections.

According to reports, Zimbabwe has had frosty relations with the global major superpower following its controversial land reform policy under then president Mugabe’s rule.

The European Union and the US imposed sanctions against Zimbabwe in 2000, after they accused Mugabe of trampling on human rights, rigging elections and repression of press freedom - accusations that the nonagenarian denied.

The sanctions led to devastating economic challenges, with the country reportedly now sitting with about 85% unemployment.