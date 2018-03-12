 

'I'm not an idiot,' Mugabe tells Mnangagwa as tensions escalate – report

2018-03-12 10:34
Robert Mugabe (File: AP)

Robert Mugabe (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Zimbabwean former leader Robert Mugabe, 94, has reportedly expressed his bitterness over the "way he was toppled", saying he is not ready for talks with his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe said this as the rift between him and Mnangagwa was said to be "escalating". 

According to the privately-owned Standard newspaper, Mugabe vowed that he would never negotiate with Mnangagwa to find "common ground".

Mugabe's 37-year rule came to an end on November 15 following a military operation, which some praised as a "bloodless correction".

The nonagenarian was in the news recently, with reports saying that he was backing a new party called the National Patriotic Front (NPF) led by former cabinet minister Ambrose Mutinhiri.

Mutinhiri, a veteran of the 1970s war against white minority rule, met Mugabe a few weeks ago before announcing he had formed the new political outfit.

The Standard quoted Mutinhiri over the weekend as saying it that he did not see Mugabe and Mnangagwa "smoking the peace pipe" together.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

Mutinhiri reportedly cited Mugabe as saying: "ED (Mnangagwa) thinks I am an idiot.

"How does he think I believe their claim that they are about upholding the legacy of the president, my legacy, when I’m down because of them and when they have been dragging me in the mud?

"People, especially in Zanu-PF, want honest holders of the legacy of the president and they condemn hypocrisy, they condemn military brutality against the people.

"ED says he wants me to endorse him, what will I be endorsing? Hypocrisy? Brutality against the people?

This came as the privately-owned Daily newspaper said over the weekend that a former minister in Mugabe’s government had persuaded the veteran politician to meet with Mnangagwa in a bid to settle issues.

The deal, the report said, involved bringing Mugabe as a ruling party "elder" to back Mnangagwa.

"The deal involves Mugabe settling into the rhythm of private life as a hero of the revolution and father of his country, and embracing the Mnangagwa administration and coming to terms with it as well as giving it stability and direction when asked," the report said.

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  ambrose mutinhiri  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Mr Records keeps Kenya's last vinyl music shop alive

2018-03-12 10:34

Inside News24

 
/Sport
Proteas level series: 'Without Rabada, Aus will be favourites at Newlands'
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 10 2018-03-10 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 