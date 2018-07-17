'I'm not in a sexual relationship with a presidential candidate': Zim election boss

The head of Zimbabwe's electoral
commission has denied she is in a sexual relationship with one of the country's
23 presidential candidates, an allegation that had raised questions over her
impartiality.
In a live interview with
Harare-based radio station Capitalk Priscilla Chigumba said: "I am not in any
sexual relationship or any relationship whatsoever which has the potential or
is likely to jeopardise my ability to discharge my functions."
She told presenter Ruvheneko
Parirenyatwa: "To answer you very expressly: I am not in a sexual relationship
with a presidential candidate."
Earlier, former Sunday Mail
editor Edmund Kudzayi tweeted that Chigumba should resign because of "a private
sexual relationship" that hindered her neutrality as head of the Zimbabwe
Electoral Commission (ZEC).
After Chigumba's denial, Kudzayi
persisted with his allegations, alleging Chigumba was in a relationship with a
married member of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's cabinet.
He has vowed to publish a full
story on Wednesday.
With elections just two weeks
away, Chigumba has come under fire from opposition supporters for failing to
ensure transparency over the commission's work. Public anger against her
mounted late last week after it was alleged that police officers in Bulawayo
had been forced to vote in front of their commanding officers.
But in Monday's radio interview
Chigumba said her commission had received no complaints from any police officer
being forced to vote openly. She defended herself against her critics saying: "I must balance being nice, being liked and simply telling the truth."