'In all this, I'm not complaining,' says Zim croc attack bride undaunted

The Zimbabwean woman who survived a horrific crocodile attack
just days before her wedding says she's "not complaining" and only wants
friends and family to make her laugh.
Zanele Ndlovu, a former child tennis star, lost her right
arm after a crocodile attacked the inflatable canoe she and her husband-to-be
were paddling in above the Victoria Falls last week.
Comfort to relatives
"I get depressed by people who come here and start crying
you know," Ndlovu told the Chronicle newspaper in an interview at Bulawayo's
Mater Dei hospital where her badly-mauled right arm had to be amputated above
the elbow.
"I look forward to friends and family who are going to make
me laugh and not remind me of what is going on. I actually spend my time
comforting my relatives," she said.
Wedding was 'the best'
Ndlovu and fiancée Jamie Fox pressed ahead with their
wedding just five days after the attack, even though they had to stay in
hospital while invited guests congregated for the reception at a sports club in
Bulawayo's Hillside suburb.
"I spent a lot of time preparing for my wedding day, running
around for a venue, décor and so forth. I didn't know that fate would have me
wed in a hospital chapel, with one limb missing. But in all this, I'm not
complaining, my wedding was the best, and I have a wonderful husband," Ndlovu
said.