 

'In all this, I'm not complaining,' says Zim croc attack bride undaunted

2018-05-08 12:03
iStock

iStock

The Zimbabwean woman who survived a horrific crocodile attack just days before her wedding says she's "not complaining" and only wants friends and family to make her laugh.

Zanele Ndlovu, a former child tennis star, lost her right arm after a crocodile attacked the inflatable canoe she and her husband-to-be were paddling in above the Victoria Falls last week.

Comfort to relatives

"I get depressed by people who come here and start crying you know," Ndlovu told the Chronicle newspaper in an interview at Bulawayo's Mater Dei hospital where her badly-mauled right arm had to be amputated above the elbow.

"I look forward to friends and family who are going to make me laugh and not remind me of what is going on. I actually spend my time comforting my relatives," she said.

Wedding was 'the best'

Ndlovu and fiancée Jamie Fox pressed ahead with their wedding just five days after the attack, even though they had to stay in hospital while invited guests congregated for the reception at a sports club in Bulawayo's Hillside suburb.

"I spent a lot of time preparing for my wedding day, running around for a venue, décor and so forth. I didn't know that fate would have me wed in a hospital chapel, with one limb missing. But in all this, I'm not complaining, my wedding was the best, and I have a wonderful husband," Ndlovu said.

