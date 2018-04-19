-
President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivers a speech during Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Harare. Zimbabwe on April 18 marked its first independence day without Robert Mugabe in power, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold "credible" elections and turn around the southern African country's moribund economy. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the military guard of honour during Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Harare. Zimbabwe on April 18 marked its first independence day without Robert Mugabe in power, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold "credible" elections and turn around the southern African country's moribund economy. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) greets the crowd as he arrives for Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Harare. Zimbabwe on April 18 marked its first independence day without Robert Mugabe in power, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold "credible" elections and turn around the southern African country's moribund economy. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA
People display the portrait of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa during Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Harare. Zimbabwe on April 18 marked its first independence day without Robert Mugabe in power, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold "credible" elections and turn around the southern African country's moribund economy. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA
President of the leading opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Nelson Chamisa (L) shakes hands with Zimbabwe's Vice-President Constantino Guveya Chiwenga (R) at the high table during the 38th Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Harare. Zimbabwe on April 18 marked its first independence day without Robert Mugabe in power, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold "credible" elections and turn around the southern African country's moribund economy. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA
President of the leading opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Nelson Chamisa (C) arrives for the 38th Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Harare. Zimbabwe on April 18 marked its first independence day without Robert Mugabe in power, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold "credible" elections and turn around the southern African country's moribund economy. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA
Zimbabwe's First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa (L) watches as doves are released for peace during the 38th Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Harare. Zimbabwe on April 18 marked its first independence day without Robert Mugabe in power, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold "credible" elections and turn around the southern African country's moribund economy. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA
School children perform during the 38th Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Harare. Zimbabwe on April 18 marked its first independence day without Robert Mugabe in power, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold "credible" elections and turn around the southern African country's moribund economy. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA
The portrait of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is displayed as school children perform during Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Harare. Zimbabwe on April 18 marked its first independence day without Robert Mugabe in power, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold "credible" elections and turn around the southern African country's moribund economy. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa (R) inspects a military guard of honour during Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Harare. Zimbabwe on April 18 marked its first independence day without Robert Mugabe in power, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold "credible" elections and turn around the southern African country's moribund economy. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) and First Lady Auxilia Zimbabwe arrive for Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Harare. Zimbabwe on April 18 marked its first independence day without Robert Mugabe in power, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold "credible" elections and turn around the southern African country's moribund economy. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C-L) and First Lady Auxilia Zimbabwe (C-R) arrive for Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Harare. Zimbabwe on April 18 marked its first independence day without Robert Mugabe in power, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold "credible" elections and turn around the southern African country's moribund economy. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa lights the Eternal Flame of Freedom during Zimbabwe Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Harare. Zimbabwe on April 18 marked its first independence day without Robert Mugabe in power, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold "credible" elections and turn around the southern African country's moribund economy. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA
A placard reads 'Zimbabwe is open for business' as people cheer and dance during Zimbabwe Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Harare. Zimbabwe on April 18 marked its first independence day without Robert Mugabe in power, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold "credible" elections and turn around the southern African country's moribund economy. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA
