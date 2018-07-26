 

INFOGRAPHIC: The road to Zimbabwe's 2018 elections

2018-07-26 06:20

Zimbabweans are set to go to the polls to choose their next president on July 30. This would be the first election without former president Robert Mugabe on the ballot paper.

The poll is a culmination of dramatic political events triggered on November 6, when then vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa (now president) was sacked by Mugabe.

The vote will pit Mnangagwa against a clutch of opponents, including 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa from the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance. 

Mnangagwa has maintained that he is committed to "free and fair elections".

Take a look at this timeline of events leading to the elections and follow all our coverage of the Zimbabwe vote that has gripped international news headlines.

Here are some of the events leading to this historic vote.

