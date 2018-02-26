'I've not quit politics,' MDC spokesperson says – report

Harare – Zimbabwe's opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) spokesperson, Obert Gutu, has reportedly said that he has not quit politics, adding that he would be contesting for a parliamentary seat in the Harare east constituency.

Reports last week indicated that Gutu quit his post as MDC spokesperson amid intensifying succession battles within the party.

The MDC was reportedly embroiled in a power struggle even before the death of its founder, Morgan Tsvangirai on February 14.

Tsvangirai, the country's fiercest opponent of former president Robert Mugabe's tyrannical 37-year rule, died at the age of 65 at a hospital in South Africa where he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer.

Three of the party's deputy presidents were at logger heads over who would lead the party following his demise.

The southern African country was due to hold its elections before the end of July.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

Speaking during an interview with the privately-owned Daily News, Gutu said: "I have not announced that I'm retiring from politics..."

Gutu also dismissed reports that the party was fractured, saying that issues that were currently troubling the MDC would come to pass.

"We are going through a period of turbulence but things shall very soon be settling down. This is what normally happens when the leader of such a mammoth political party such as the MDC passes on," Gutu was quoted as saying.

He said that the party's constitution allowed an acting president to hold his post for 12 months and thereafter a national conference would take place.

"In terms of clause 9.21.1 of the MDC constitution, in the event of death or resignation of the president, the deputy president assumes the role of acting president pending the holding of an extraordinary congress that shall be held to elect a new president. The extraordinary congress shall be held no later than one year from the death or resignation of the president, said Gutu.

He said that he was not aware about Tsvangirai choosing his preferred successor.