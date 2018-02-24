 

'Just give us our benefits, ' Mugabe tells Mnangagwa

2018-02-24 11:22
President Robert Mugabe (File: AP)

President Robert Mugabe (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Zimbabwe's ex-president Robert Mugabe has reportedly demanded his pension and retirement benefits just less than two months after President Emmerson Mnangagwa gazetted the list of perks applicable to a retired president.

According the privately owned Zimbabwe Independent newspaper, Mugabe told visiting African Union’s Moussa Faki Mahamat this week that his benefits were "being denied".

The nonagenarian said the situation in the southern African country was worrying. He said that his security was not guaranteed.

"...For instance, they told you, I was safe, but how can I be in this environment?... "We have constitutional benefits, for example, but these are being denied."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

"... It's not like I am crying for those benefits. I joined the struggle to fight to free my people, not to personally benefit anything, but why deny me benefits that I am constitutionally entitled to?," Mugabe reportedly queried.

"... Anyway, just give us our benefits!," he said.

Mugabe was entitled to first class air travel on four foreign trips per year; private houses and a veritable army of aides and domestic staff which also included a $10m pension.

The benefits were laid out in an official government notice published by Mnangagwa in December.

The notice said: "There shall be employed in connection with the residence of the former President (i) three domestic employees, and (ii) two gardeners, and (iii) two cooks and two waiters and (iv) two laundry persons. The ex-president will also get security staff, office workers and aide de camp officers."He said that the country was being ruled by an illegal government that took over late last year.

Mugabe urged Mahamat to assist the country return to "democracy and normalcy", said the report.

Read more on:    au commission  |  robert mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Al-Shabaab claims Somalia blasts that kill 18

2018-02-24 11:22

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shots fired as robbers blow up cash-in-transit van near Pretoria
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 16:01 PM
Road name: N1

Sir Lowry's Pass 16:00 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 23 2018-02-23 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 