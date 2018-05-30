JUST IN: Mnangagwa announces date of Zimbabwe elections

What To Read Next

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly announced that the country will hold its general elections on July 30.

The elections would be the first since the ouster of former president Robert Mugabe following a military operation in November.

Mnangagwa made the announcement on Wednesday morning, a BBC report said.

The vote will pit him against a clutch of opponents, including 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa from the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change, the report said.

Mnangagwa maintained on Monday that he was committed to "free and fair elections".

At least 5.5 million Zimbabweans have registered to vote, eNCA reported.