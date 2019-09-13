 

JUST IN | Mugabe to be buried in national monument

The family of former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe have agreed to bury him in the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare, a family spokesperosn said on Friday.

Mugabe, who ruled for 37 years until a coup in 2017, died in Singapore last week aged 95.

During these long decades, Mugabe was Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe was Mugabe.

But in his twilight years, he became vulnerable and helpless, according to relatives, allies and analysts.

Mugabe bowed to pressure and resigned on November 21, 2017 in a military-backed coup, ending an increasingly tyrannical rule that saw millions leave Zimbabwe to escape repression and economic ruin.

His family and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa had been at odds over where he would be buried after his body returned home on Wednesday.

After his body arrived home, though, Mugabe's final burial place became a point of dispute between his family and government.

