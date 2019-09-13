WATCH | Mugabe to only be buried in 30 days

Pall bearers carry the casket of late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe as it arrives at his former Blue Roof residence in Harare. (Zinyange Auntony, AFP)

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe will be buried at Heroes’ Acre in 30 days, this is according to his nephew Leo Mugabe.

The junior Mugabe briefed journalists on the development at the former statesman’s Blue Roof mansion in Harare on Friday.

Mugabe died at the age of 95 at a Singaporean hospital. His remains returned to Zimbabwe on Wednesday and have been lying in state at Rufaro stadium.

There has been tension between his family members and the Zimbabwean government over where the former leader should be laid to rest, with some from the Mugabe family saying he wanted to be laid to rest in his home village of Zvimba.

He will be buried as a chief.



“He is going to Zvimba so the people of Zvimba can pay their last respects,” said Mugabe junior.

Meanwhile, several dignitaries from across the continent have started making their way to Zimbabwe for the memorial service set to take place on Saturday at the national stadium.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be accompanied by a delegation made up of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo when he attends the state funeral of former president Robert Mugabe in Harare, Zimababwe, on Saturday.



"The president's attendance signifies South Africa's regard and gratitude for the role played by the late former president Mugabe in his capacity as leader of Zimbabwe's pre-independence liberation movement and as president of the Republic of Zimbabwe in support of South Africa's struggle against apartheid," presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement on Friday.



