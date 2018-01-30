LATEST: Bennett, wife 'to be cremated in US before remains are flown back to Zim' - report

Zimbabwean opposition leader Roy Bennett has been killed in a helicopter crash in the United States. Here are some of the pictures that help describe his life during the time that he lived in Zimbabwe.

Cape Town – Zimbabwean opposition leader Roy Bennett and his wife Heather, who were killed in a helicopter crash two weeks ago in the United States are reportedly set to be cremated before their remains are flown back to Zimbabwe.

Bennett and Heather were among five people who were killed in a helicopter that went down in a mountainous rural area of New Mexico.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the late politician's sister, Cynthia Bennett, said the couple's daughter was currently in the US to arrange for her parents' cremation and repatriation.

"Nothing has happened so far (in terms of burial arrangements). We are still waiting for the ashed to come home," Cynthia was quoted as saying.

Bennett was a founding member of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Morgan Tsvangirai. He was called the "sharpest thorn" in former president Robert Mugabe’s side.

With his fluent Shona, earthy manner and passion for political change, Bennett won a devoted following among black Zimbabweans.

He was known as "Pachedu", which loosely translated referred to a pact of "brotherhood and togetherness". It signified the unique and very intimate relationship that existed between Bennett and his supporters.

