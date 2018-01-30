LATEST: Bennett, wife 'to be cremated in US before remains are flown back to Zim' - report

Cape Town – Zimbabwean opposition leader Roy Bennett and his
wife Heather, who were killed in a helicopter crash two weeks ago in the United
States are reportedly set to be cremated before their remains are flown back to
Zimbabwe.
Bennett and Heather were among five people who were killed in a helicopter
that went down in a mountainous rural area of New Mexico.
According to New Zimbabwe.com, the late politician's sister, Cynthia
Bennett, said the couple's daughter was currently in the US to arrange for her
parents' cremation and repatriation.
"Nothing has happened so far (in terms of burial arrangements). We are still waiting for the ashed to come home," Cynthia was quoted as saying.
Bennett was a founding member of the opposition Movement for
Democratic Change (MDC) led by Morgan Tsvangirai. He was called the "sharpest thorn" in
former president Robert Mugabe’s side.
With his
fluent Shona, earthy manner and passion for political change, Bennett won a
devoted following among black Zimbabweans.
He was known as "Pachedu",
which loosely translated referred to a pact of "brotherhood and
togetherness". It signified the unique and very intimate relationship that
existed between Bennett and his supporters.
