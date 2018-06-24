 

LATEST: Zimbabwe blast 'terrorism,' vice president says

2018-06-24 20:25
Gallery  |  click on thumbnail to view larger image

GALLERY: Zim President Mnangagwa survives 'assassination attempt'

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived a blast at a ruling Zanu-PF party rally. Here are some of the pictures taken from the incident.

One of Zimbabwe's vice presidents is calling Saturday's explosion at a presidential campaign rally "terrorism" and says any candidate who feels "afraid and scared" will receive security.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is telling a rally outside the capital that the blast that went off in a VIP tent seconds after President Emmerson Mnangagwa stepped into it will not stop the historic July 30 election.

The president was unscathed. Chiwenga was lightly bruised in the blast.

Police say an investigation continues.

Zimbabwe's presidential candidates are not normally provided with security by the government. The protection at Chiwenga's rally appears no heavier than normal, with no security checks for those attending.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nato says ready to help Italy in Libya

46 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Mixed reactions to new North West premier's age
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:24 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:18 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 23 2018-06-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 