LATEST: Zimbabwe blast 'terrorism,' vice president says

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived a blast at a ruling Zanu-PF party rally. Here are some of the pictures taken from the incident.

One of Zimbabwe's vice presidents is calling Saturday's explosion at a presidential campaign rally "terrorism" and says any candidate who feels "afraid and scared" will receive security.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is telling a rally outside the capital that the blast that went off in a VIP tent seconds after President Emmerson Mnangagwa stepped into it will not stop the historic July 30 election.

The president was unscathed. Chiwenga was lightly bruised in the blast.

Police say an investigation continues.

Zimbabwe's presidential candidates are not normally provided with security by the government. The protection at Chiwenga's rally appears no heavier than normal, with no security checks for those attending.

