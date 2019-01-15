LIVE: Tension in Zim capital Harare as riot police maintain tight security
2019-01-15 08:32
More violence is expected on the Zimbabwean streets on day two of the national shutdown, with reports saying that the opposition Movement for Democratic Change offices in Harare were set alight last night. Follow the live updates.
MDC's presidential spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda tells News24 that the attack on the MDC headquarters has been reported to the police but "we don't expect any arrests. The same thing happened on September 11, 1999, we are yet to see an investigation".
eNCA is reporting that the situation remains calm but tense in Harare.
Police have been deployed in most parts of the city.
The report also says that there are no commuter omnibuses driving into the CBD area.
News24 Africa has just spoken to MDC's presidential spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda and this is what he had to say:
"Yes, the building [MDC headquarters] was set alight by over 20 assailants who arrived in about 10 vehicles. They quickly deactivated our security personnel as some of them were armed.
"They then applied some substance after gaining entry by breaking into the building. They then set the building ablaze.
"The fire was later contained, owing to the fact that our ground floor does not have too much furniture.
"Zanu-PF is abusing State monopoly of violence, bringing guns to burns our HQ. President Chamisa is saddened by these actions - he thinks they are unfortunate and regrettable.
"However, he remains resolute and unfazed. The president (Chamisa) says the MDC will continue growing, from strength to strength in a bid to serve our country and the great people of Zimbabwe. He notes that the grievances that Zimbabwe has against the Mnangagwa government are legitimate and genuine.
"He believes that on a day that the government oversaw the murder of unarmed citizens, it is shocking that they would want to continue their murder spree by burning party headquarters."
New Zimbabwe.com has quoted the MDC youth wing as warning the attackers against further provocation.
"We however want to warn Zanu-PF youths that our silence does not mean
weakness, neither does exercising restraint mean we cannot defend
ourselves," youth chairperson and legislator Happymore Chidziva is quoted as saying in a
statement.
"Be warned! For you have no monopoly over violence. Do not provoke
us, for we can land in your doorsteps! We remain unshaken, firm and
resolute."
The Movement for Democratic Change leaders have taken to social media to condemn the attack on the party's headquarters.
"We certainly have a terrorist organisation in Zimbabwe, when they have a problem with managing the country they burn HQs.
"They bombed the MDC HQ, hoping to destroy us, they bombed daily news and now they just burned MRT House. Boko Haram is in Zimbabwe. Why would ZANU PF do this?," MDC presidential spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda tweeted.
Human rights lawyers in Zimbabwe are accusing the security services of
carrying out brutal reprisal attacks against protesters in night raids across
high density suburbs, according New Zimbabwe.com.
A News Day report says that at least five people reportedly died while 24 others were injured as police clashed with protesters across the country on Monday.
SABC is reporting that fears are mounting in the southern African country, as as further violent protests are expected.
It says that at least 200 people were arrested and an unspecified number killed in the protests over a massive increase in fuel prices announced over the weekend.
See this gallery of pictures showing Zimbabweans, as they
took to the streets on Monday to demonstrate against the sharp rise in fuel
prices announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the weekend.
Meanwhile, AFP reports that violent protests that erupted in Zimbabwe on Monday after the
government more than doubled fuel pump prices have claimed lives.
The report quotes the
country's national security minister Owen Ncube, as accusing the opposition and civil society
organisations of being behind the protests.
Ncube, however, does not specify the
numbers killed.
See below, pictures of the vandalised MDC headquarters in Harare.
According to Eyewitness News, MDC's national executive Nqobizitha Mlilo confirmed that the party building was "torched and vandalised" on Monday night.