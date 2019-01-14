 

LIVE: Anti-riot police in Zim 'throw teargas' into people's homes, says report

2019-01-14 13:15

Zimbabweans have taken to the streets to demonstrate against a sharp rise in fuel prices announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the weekend. Follow the live updates.

Fuel
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 13:45
13:43

ZWNews is reporting that at least four people have been shot and injured by security forces in Harare's Epworth location.

The report alleges that police officers are moving from house to house smashing doors and arresting people inside.
13:31
Watch this video in which a police officer is pelted with stones by protesters in Bulawayo
13:12
iHarare is reporting that anti-riot police in Bulawayo are throwing teargas into people’s homes, as they try to control disgruntled citizens
12:32
12:23

The Zimbabwean government has just warned warned members of the public against infringing on the rights of others by blocking roads and causing chaos by forcing work bound people to return home. - Herald newspaper

The paper says that the authorities have also also castigated people abusing social media by posting inflammatory statements agitating Zimbabweans to engage in violence and unsanctioned demonstrations.

The government says those engaging in such acts will face the full wrath of the law when arrested.
12:18
A police officer walks amid smoke during a "stay-away" demonstration against the doubling of fuel prices in Emakhandeni township, Bulawayo. (Picture: AFP)
12:15
Police officers remove tyres set by protesters during a "stay-away" demonstration against the doubling of fuel prices in Emakhandeni township, Bulawayo.(Picture: AFP)
12:14
A protester burns tyres on a road during a "stay-away" demonstration against the doubling of fuel prices in Emakhandeni township, Bulawayo. (Picture: AFP)
12:06

News Day is reporting clashes between the police and protesters in Mabvuku, Kuwadzana and Chitungwiza.

Protesters are burning tyres and barricading roads, and police are responding by deploying teargas and water, the report says.

11:26
11:19
Watch this video of soldiers spotted in Bulawayo this morning.
11:17
ZiMetro is reporting that armed soldiers have been recorded walking in Bulawayo’s streets as the situation intensifies in the protest against the hike in the price of fuel
11:10
Watch this video below in which protesters in Bulawayo are denouncing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, as they sing:"into oyenzayo siyayizonda" (We hate what you are doing).
11:10
11:10
People have already started demonstrating in Zimbabwe's second largest city, Bulawayo. Watch the video posted on social media below.
11:10

Zim Fuel hike: Angry protesters burn tyres, block buses from carrying passengers

AFP is reporting that Commuters were stranded in Zimbabwe's two main cities on Monday as angry protesters reacting to the weekend more than doubling of fuel prices, burned tyres and used rocks to barricade roads and blocked buses from carrying passengers.

Residents in Epworth, a poor suburb east of the capital Harare, on Monday woke up to find boulders blocking roads leading to the city centre.

"It's tense since early morning," Nhamo Tembo, a resident told AFP.

"Roads are blocked with huge stones and there are angry people preventing commuter buses from carrying passengers. People are just stranded," he said.

In the city of Bulawayo, demonstrators attacked minibuses heading to the city centre and used burning tyres and stones to block the main routes into town while some schools were turning away pupils fearing for their safety.
11:10

Last week the government more than doubled fuel prices to among the highest in the world, in a bid to improve supplies, as the country continued to struggle with its worst gasoline shortages in a decade, AFP reported.

In a televised address on Saturday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said prices of petrol and diesel would more than double to tackle a shortfall caused by increased demand and "rampant" illegal trading.

Mnangagwa, who took over from longtime leader Robert Mugabe and won a disputed election last July, also announced a package of measures to help state workers after strikes by doctors and teachers over poor pay.

He said from midnight on Saturday, petrol prices would rise from $1.24 a litre to $3.31 and diesel from $1.36 a litre to $3.11.
11:10

Zim govt deploys riot police in 'hot spots' as ZCTU calls for strike over fuel price hikes

The Zimbabwean government has reportedly deployed riot police in "hot spots" after the country’s largest labour union called for a national strike over a sharp rise in fuel prices.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Robert Gumede gifts his son a Porsche for passing matric
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 12 January Lottery draw 2019-01-12 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 