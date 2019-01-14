LIVE: Anti-riot police in Zim 'throw teargas' into people's homes, says report
2019-01-14 13:15
Zimbabweans have taken to the streets to demonstrate against a sharp rise in fuel prices announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the weekend. Follow the live updates.
ZWNews is reporting that at least four people have been shot and injured by security forces in Harare's Epworth location.
The report alleges that police officers are moving from house to house smashing doors and arresting people inside.
Watch this video in which a police officer is pelted with stones by protesters in Bulawayo
iHarare is reporting that anti-riot police in Bulawayo are throwing teargas into
people’s homes, as they try to control disgruntled citizens
The Zimbabwean government has just warned warned members of the public against infringing on the
rights of others by blocking roads and causing chaos by forcing work
bound people to return home. -
Herald newspaper
The paper says that the authorities have also also castigated people abusing social media by
posting inflammatory statements agitating Zimbabweans to engage in
violence and unsanctioned demonstrations.
The government says those engaging in such acts will face the full wrath of the law when arrested.
A police officer walks amid smoke during a
"stay-away" demonstration against the doubling of fuel prices in
Emakhandeni township, Bulawayo. (Picture: AFP)
Police officers remove tyres set by protesters during a
"stay-away" demonstration against the doubling of fuel prices in
Emakhandeni township, Bulawayo.(Picture: AFP)
A protester burns tyres on a road during a
"stay-away" demonstration against the doubling of fuel prices in
Emakhandeni township, Bulawayo. (Picture: AFP)
News Day is reporting clashes between the police and protesters in Mabvuku, Kuwadzana and Chitungwiza.
Protesters are burning tyres and barricading roads, and police are responding by deploying teargas and water, the report says.
Watch this video of soldiers spotted in Bulawayo this morning.
ZiMetro is reporting that armed soldiers have been recorded walking in Bulawayo’s streets as the
situation intensifies in the protest against the hike in the
price of fuel
Watch this video below in which protesters in Bulawayo are denouncing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, as they sing:"into oyenzayo siyayizonda" (We hate what you are doing).
People have already started demonstrating in Zimbabwe's second largest city, Bulawayo. Watch the video posted on social media below.
Zim Fuel hike: Angry protesters burn tyres, block buses from carrying passengers AFP is reporting that Commuters were stranded in Zimbabwe's two main cities on Monday as angry
protesters reacting to the weekend more than doubling of fuel prices,
burned tyres and used rocks to barricade roads and blocked buses from
carrying passengers.
Residents in Epworth, a poor suburb east of the capital Harare, on
Monday woke up to find boulders blocking roads leading to the city
centre.
"It's tense since early morning," Nhamo Tembo, a resident told AFP.
"Roads
are blocked with huge stones and there are angry people preventing
commuter buses from carrying passengers. People are just stranded," he
said.
In the city of Bulawayo, demonstrators attacked minibuses
heading to the city centre and used burning tyres and stones to block
the main routes into town while some schools were turning away pupils
fearing for their safety.
Last week the government more than doubled fuel prices to among the highest
in the world, in a bid to improve supplies, as the country continued to struggle
with its worst gasoline shortages in a decade, AFP reported.
In a televised address on Saturday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said prices
of petrol and diesel would more than double to tackle a shortfall caused by
increased demand and "rampant" illegal trading.
Mnangagwa, who took over from longtime leader Robert Mugabe and won a
disputed election last July, also announced a package of measures to help state
workers after strikes by doctors and teachers over poor pay.
He said from midnight on Saturday, petrol prices would rise from $1.24 a
litre to $3.31 and diesel from $1.36 a litre to $3.11.
Zim govt deploys riot police in 'hot spots' as ZCTU calls for strike over fuel price hikes
The Zimbabwean government has reportedly deployed riot police in "hot
spots" after the country’s largest labour union called for a national
strike over a sharp rise in fuel prices.