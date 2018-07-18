 

Man drives off without paying for 1 000 litres of fuel

2018-07-18 06:25
News24

News24 (File photo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Zimbabwe man has been arrested for driving off from a service station without paying a cent for more than a thousand litres of fuel. 

The suspect, 43-year old Joseph Chirunga has now been arrested and charged with fraud, reports the Daily News.

The paper says Chirunga last week conned a Harare fuel station attendant Joseph Siyakurima into filling a tank pulled behind his Dyna truck with over a thousand litres of diesel before pretending to pay for it using a mobile phone transaction.

"Siyakurima did not thoroughly check the authenticity of the proof of payment he had received and Chirunga immediately drove from the scene," said the Daily News.

Siyakurima's boss noticed the shortfall the next day, and realised that the thousand litres of diesel hadn't been paid for.

Chirunga was later arrested, although he had already disposed of the fuel. 

Fraud is on the rise in Zimbabwe, where 96% of transactions are now done electronically with debit cards or mobile phone money due to chronic shortages of physical US dollars.

Last month local banks and police warned that fraudsters working in cahoots with shop tellers and service station attendants were behind a spike in the cloning of debit cards used by customers, according to the state-run Herald.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rescue group: Libya left woman, toddler to die in Mediterranean

22 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Empowerment workshop brings out the Mandela in Cape Town youth
 

Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem

Kim Kardashian is known for her over-the-top lifestyle and crazy spending habits. This may be a little extreme though…

 

Paws

10 tips on exercising your dog
Our top picks for doggo post of the week
Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!
10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 17 2018-07-17 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 