 

MDC leader Chamisa threatens 'to shut down' Harare - report

2018-06-02 12:11
Neslon Chamisa (File: AFP)

Zimbabwean opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, has reportedly said that his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) party would flex its muscle and stop the forthcoming harmonised elections if its demands for electoral reforms are not met.

According to NewsDay, Chamisa accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of planning to steal the election through systematic rigging and denying other parties access to information.

He claimed that the countrys's opposition parties had the numbers to stop the July 30 elections.

Chamisa said that although the MDC-T party was ready for the watershed election, they would be no elections without their consent.

"We have the numbers and we can close down Harare, in a peaceful demonstration against this abuse of authority. We will not let the election happen if we do not agree on crucial issues like the printing of the ballot and its chemical composition. This time we have our eyes on the ball," Chamisa was quoted as saying.

Chamisa's remarks came a day after the opposition party threatened to shut down the southern African country over the reforms.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, MDC-T spokesperson Thabita khumalo said the party had been forced into a corner by Mnangagwa's "intransigence and goal shifting" over electoral reforms for the July vote. 

Khumalo said that her party was not happy with the reforms that were signed into law by Mnangagwa in recent weeks.

She said that they were a number of issues that the MDC-T was not happy about, but the major concern was the refusal by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to give the party access to the voters roll and the name of the company that will print ballot papers.

