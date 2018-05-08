 

MDC leader Chamisa under fire after he jokes that he can give his sister, 18, to Mnangagwa as wife

2018-05-08 13:15
Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change. (File, AFP)

Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change. (File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has reportedly come under fire after he made a gender insensitive political banter during his recent election campaign.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, addressing his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party supporters in the United Kingdom over the weekend, Chamisa "predicted a crashing defeat for Mnangagwa".

"If Mnangagwa wins 5% in a free election, I will give him my sister. I have a sister who just turned 18 and looking for a husband.

"I am betting on this because I know it won’t happen," Chamisa was quoted as saying.

He said this to wild applause from his supporters. 

See video below

The charismatic leader's comments, however, torched a storm, with social media users saying that he did not deserve to be a leader, as his utterances reinforced "human trafficking" and "abuse against women".

In a Tweet, South African writer, Zakes Mda said that the MDC presidential candidate was a "shameless man" for thinking about such a bet.

"What crap is this? A shameless man who can think of a bet like this (even as a joke) does not deserve to be a leader of anything," he tweeted.

Other social media users said that Chamisa was reckless in his utterances, particularly in a country that was reeling under a serious human traffic scourge and abuse.

According All Africa.com, domestic violence in the southern African country increased to a staggering 45 000 cases in 2016.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

Reports indicated that one in every three girls in Zimbabwe experienced sexual violence before they turned 18 years of age and 78% of women reported that their husbands or intimate partners were the perpetrators.

Read more on:    mdc-t  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  nelson chamisa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  zimbabwe 2018 elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Canada looks to stem illegal migration from Nigeria

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 09:38 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Table View 08:21 AM
Road name: Sandown Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 5 2018-05-05 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 