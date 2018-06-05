 

MDC leader Chamisa 'writes to Mnangagwa, asks for inclusion in unity govt' ahead of election – aide

2018-06-05 08:49
Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change. (File, AFP)

Zimbabwean leader Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson, George Charamba, has said that interaction between the president and opposition figures "will only be a fixture of post-election Zimbabwe and not before".

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Charamba said this as he revealed that Chamisa recently wrote to the president asking for an inclusion in a government of national unit similar to that of Kenya.

In March, President Uhuru Kenyatta and former prime minister Raila Odinga said they had launched a new initiative to unify the country that was largely divided between tribes that supported the rival leaders, raising fears of violence.

Said Charamba: "Indeed, he (Chamisa) wrote asking for inclusion in a government of national unity, which is why he has given an example of Kenya — President Uhuru and Mr Odinga."

'Barking puppies'

Charamba, however, said that Mnangagwa would only likely consider making such an offer after the plebiscite.

He described Chamisa's proposal as an attempt to "violate the democratic will of Zimbabweans in honour of a bilateral arrangement, more so when that arrangement stems from a fear of elections".

This came after Mnangagwa reportedly declared that his ruling Zanu-PF party would still be in power after the July elections.  

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Mnangagwa also described the opposition parties as "barking puppies" who would not mount any significant challenge to Zanu-PF.

"Zanu-PF is in power. Let it be known that nothing will change in this country even if we go for elections because people will vote for our party. Elections on July 30 belong to Zanu-PF. We dictate what happens in this country. We already have an upper hand and the elections have been won already by us. Let those who want to argue do so, but just vote for Zanu-PF," Mnangagwa was quoted as saying.

